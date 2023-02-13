The Feb. 15 deadline for the Las Vegas Raiders is quickly approaching, and they will either have to trade or release quarterback Derek Carr in the coming days, or $40.4 million will become guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, and he's expected to use it, as NFL Media reported on Sunday that Carr has informed the Raiders he will not accept a trade to any team. He's expected to be released this week.

When Carr is eventually released, he will be allowed to choose his next NFL home. The 31-year-old recently visited with the New Orleans Saints, who are one of many teams in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. Head coach Dennis Allen is familiar with Carr, as he coached the rookie in 2014 before being fired four weeks into the season.

Derek Carr LV • QB • #4 CMP% 60.8 YDs 3522 TD 24 INT 14 YD/Att 7.02 View Profile

Carr rebuffing any trade attempt is something that was always a possibility. He even reportedly said he wouldn't help his soon-to-be-former team by extending that key Feb. 15 deadline. The Saints had to agree with the Raiders on what a hypothetical trade would look like for Carr to even visit with the quarterback, but the chances of a trade actually happening seemed miniscule when you factored in the Saints' horrendous cap situation.

Carr's days as a Raider officially became numbered when he was benched two weeks prior to the end of the regular season. The No. 36 overall pick out of Fresno State in 2014 went 6-9 as the Raiders' starter in 2022, while completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In January, Carr posted his official goodbye to the Raiders franchise on Twitter, and also announced his plans on continuing his pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy.