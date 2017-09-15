Raiders, Donald Penn agree to two-year contract extension

The Raiders and Donald Penn have come to an agreement on a new deal.

The Oakland Raiders reportedly told left tackle Donald Penn that if he ended his holdout just before the 2017 season that they'd get a new deal done for him.

Now, they've kept their word.

As NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported, Penn and the Raiders have agreed to a new two-year, $21 million extension.

Penn wanted to be paid like a top-10 left tackle after an impressive first three seasons with the Raiders. Rapoport also reported that Penn could get guarantees into the final year of his deal (2019) and the average of those two years is $10 million, which would make him the No. 14 highest-paid left tackle (as of now), per Spotrac.

With that said, it's still unknown what types of guarantees are included in the deal, but we'll be sure to keep you updated on that info once it's released.

