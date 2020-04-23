Raiders draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Las Vegas' Round 1 selections

The Raiders are one of three teams to own multiple picks in the top 20 of this year's NFL Draft, but what will they ultimately do with those prime selections? We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time, and you'll also be able to watch CBS Sports HQ's live analysis as the draft unfolds throughout the weekend.

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 12



1 19*



3 80



3 81*



3 91*



4 121



5 159





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 draft trade notes