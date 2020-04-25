Raiders draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Las Vegas' Round 4-7 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Raiders are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

Many fans expected the Raiders to take a receiver and a cornerback with their two first-round picks on Thursday, and that's just what they did, landing the speedster Henry Ruggs before circling back for corner Damon Arnette. On Day 2, the Raiders found the draft's most exciting playmaker in Bowden and arguably the biggest wide receiver sleeper. Of course, they also drafted another Clemson Tiger. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 12 WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama A
1 19*CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State B
3 80 RB/WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky C-
3 81* WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina A
3 100*^ LB Tanner Muse, Clemson D+
4 121

4139*^

5 172*

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Get live coverage on every pick, plus instant grades and analysis from our NFL experts. Follow our Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker now!

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 19 and 81 acquired from Bears as part of Khalil Mack trade
  • No. 100, 139 and 172 acquired from Patriots as part of draft-day trade

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW