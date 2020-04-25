Raiders draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Las Vegas' Round 4-7 selections

Many fans expected the Raiders to take a receiver and a cornerback with their two first-round picks on Thursday, and that's just what they did, landing the speedster Henry Ruggs before circling back for corner Damon Arnette. On Day 2, the Raiders found the draft's most exciting playmaker in Bowden and arguably the biggest wide receiver sleeper. Of course, they also drafted another Clemson Tiger. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 12 WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama A 1 19* CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State B 3 80 RB/WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky C- 3 81* WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina A 3 100*^ LB Tanner Muse, Clemson D+ 4 121



* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 draft trade notes