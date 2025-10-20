The Las Vegas Raiders offense is expected to get two weapons back soon. On Monday, Raiders coach Pete Carroll said tight end Brock Bowers (knee) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) are expected to return after the team's Week 8 bye for the Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bowers was doubtful and Meyers was questionable going into their Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and both were inactive for the 31-0 shutout loss to their divisional opponent. Bowers and Meyers didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday of last week and were limited participants on Friday.

Bowers has played in four games this season, with one start, and has 19 receptions on 27 targets with 225 yards and no touchdowns. Meyers has played in six games, all starts, and has 29 catches on 43 targets with 329 yards and no touchdowns.

The Raiders are among the worst teams in the NFL in total passing yards (1,425), passing touchdowns (seven) and passing yards per attempt (7.0). They are also tied with the Miami Dolphins for most interceptions in the league (10). Having Bowers and Meyers back should help quarterback Geno Smith's offense get some much-needed help.

Bowers led the team in yards receiving (1,194) and touchdowns (five) last season. Meyers was the team's top wideout in 2024 and had the second-most yards (1,027) behind Bowers, along with the second-most touchdowns (four).

The Raiders sit at 2-5 entering the bye, last in the AFC West.