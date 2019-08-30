Raiders extend Rodney Hudson, reportedly make him the NFL's highest-paid center

The 2019 NFL season is likely a make-or-break campaign for Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, but the team has ensured the guy snapping him the ball will be around for the long haul, announcing Friday a contract extension for center Rodney Hudson.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hudson's new deal is a three-year, $33.75 million agreement that will make him the highest-paid player at his position, eclipsing the $11.125 million annual average that Mitch Morse, a fellow former Kansas City Chiefs lineman, got from the Buffalo Bills this March. Hudson had one year remaining on his previous contract, so he's now set to be a Raider through the 2022 season, several years into the franchise's move to Las Vegas.

Hudson is no stranger to lucrative contracts, landing a five-year, $44.5 million deal with the Raiders back in 2015, besting salaries of more established centers like Alex Mack and Maurkice Pouncey. Since signing with Oakland in free agency, the 30-year-old has consistently graded out as one of the NFL's top interior blockers. Pro Football Focus had him ranked as the league's best pass-blocking center in 2018 after the eight-year veteran allowed just one sack over the course of the season.

Originally a second-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2011, Hudson spent the first four years of his NFL career in Kansas City, starting just four games in his first two seasons after spending most of 2012 on injured reserve. The Florida State product started all 16 games during his contract year before signing with the Raiders, then helped Oakland finish first in the NFL in (fewest) sacks allowed as a 2016 Pro Bowler.

Hudson has missed just three games since joining the silver and black, starting all 16 for three consecutive seasons entering 2019.