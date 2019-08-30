Raiders final 2019 53-man roster projection: Rookie Johnathan Abram starts, Mike Glennon wins No. 2 QB job

Here is your first look at the Raiders' likely 53-man roster

The Oakland Raiders' offseason reconstruction of their roster is about to be finalized. 

On Saturday, Oakland will unveil their first 53-man roster of the 2019 regular season. While a decent amount of the team's positions have already been solidified, there are still several questions with regard to who will and who won't make the Raiders' roster heading into the regular season. 

Below is our 53-man roster prediction for the 2019 Raiders. Stay tuned this weekend for our release of Oakland's official regular season roster. 

Offense


StarterBackupDepth 

QB

Derek Carr

Mike Glennon

RB

Josh Jacobs

Jalen Richard

DeAndre Washington

FB

Keith Smith

LWR

Antonio Brown

J.J. Nelson

Dwayne Harris

RWR

Tyrell Williams

Keelan Doss

SWR

Hunter Renfrow

Ryan Grant

LT

Kolton Miller

Brandon Parker

LG

Jonathan Cooper

Denzelle Good

C

Rodney Hudson

Jordan Devey

RG

Gabe Jackson

Denver Kirkland

RT

Trent Brown

David Sharpe

TE Darren Waller Foster Moreau Derek Carrier

The Raiders retooled their offense with three-offseason signings at the wide receiver position. Antonio Brown headlines the trio, as he comes to Oakland as the NFL's leader in catches, yards and touchdowns since the start of the 2013 season. Joining him in Oakland are fellow wideouts Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson. A five-year veteran, Williams comes to the Raiders following a solid four year run with the Chargers. Nelson, who is also entering his fifth NFL season, gained a quick rapport with quarterback Derek Carr during offseason workouts. 

Speaking of Carr, he will be looking to prove that he is Oakland's longterm answer at quarterback after a rocky 2018 campaign. Carr, who was in the running to be the NFL's MVP in 2016 before sustaining a late-season injury, should make considerable strides during his second season under Jon Gruden's offense. 

Defense


StarterBackupDepth
RDE

Clelin Ferrell

Arden Key

DT

P.J. Hall

Anthony Rush

DT

Johnathan Hankins

Maurice Hurst

Corey Liuget

LDE

Josh Mauro

Maxx Crosby

SLB

Tahir Whitehead

Marquel Lee

Kyle Wilber

MLB

Vontaze Burfict

WLB

Nicholas Morrow

Brandon Marshall

LCB

Gareon Conley

Nick Nelson

Keisean Nixon

SS

Karl Joseph

Erik Harris

FS

Johnathan Abram

Lamarcus Joyner

Curtis Riley

RCB

Daryl Worley

Trayvon Mullen

NCB

Nevin Lawson

Oakland made several upgrades on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, including selecting former Clemson standout Clelin Ferrell with the fourth overall pick in the drat. 

Johnathan Abram, the 27th overall pick in the draft, should start ahead of Lamarcus Joyner on the depth chart, though he was behind Joyner throughout the first three weeks of the preseason. Abram's strong summer recently earned him the praise of linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was also added to Oakland's defense this offseason. 

"He has an extreme confidence," Burfict told the team's official website. "I love it though because he shows it. He shows it in film room and film study. Like today, we had a play and he opened his mouth up and obviously said something in front of the defense that kind of gave me the chills. I don't want to say it because it's kind of just in-house, but he's going to be a great player for us."

Special teams


Starter

P

A.J. Cole III

PK

Daniel Carlson

LS

Trent Sieg

H

A.J. Cole III

PR/KR

Dwayne Harris

A.J. Cole, who averaged 43.5 yards per punt last week, was promoted to starter midway through the preseason after out-kicking Johnny Townsend. Trent Sieg won the job as the Raiders' long snapper after the team released Andrew DePaola earlier this week. 

Our Latest Stories