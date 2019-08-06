Raiders finally unveil the official name for their $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas

With just 12 months to go until it's set to open, the Raiders' new stadium in Las Vegas finally has a name.

The team announced on Monday that the new $1.9 billion building will be called Allegiant Stadium. The naming rights for the stadium were purchased by Allegiant Air. The fact that the airline is headquartered in Vegas is a big reason why the Raiders decided to team up with them, according to team president Marc Badain.

"We're thrilled that our future home will be known as Allegiant Stadium," Badain said in a statement. "As the hometown airline, Allegiant is the perfect partner to showcase the incredible support we continue to receive from the Southern Nevada community. We are grateful to all involved who worked diligently to make Allegiant Stadium a reality."

Although it's not clear how much Allegiant is paying for the naming rights, it's definitely a big investment for a company that ranks ninth in passenger load for all airlines based in the United States (The Las Vegas Review-Journal estimated that Allegiant will be paying $20 million to $25 million per year for naming rights).

With the Raiders getting set to make a big splash in Vegas, Allegiant CEO Maurice Gallagher Jr. decided his company should, too.

"This doesn't happen every day, so it's a moment in time, which I'm a big believer in," Gallagher told the Review-Journal. "We made a decision to go forward with this and we're going to look back at it as one of the best things we ever did."

Although Allegiant is excited about putting its name on the stadium, Raiders fans seem to have mixed feelings.

I hate the name, this beautiful building deserves better. — CBarnes (@cbarnesphotos) August 5, 2019

This is not good. Allegiant Airlines is the absolute crap of all airlines @Raiders @AllegiantStadm @Allegiant — DJHex 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@LAhex) August 5, 2019

I hate @Allegiant worst airline possible to represent such a great organization. #badchoice — MarzA B-) (@mandrade24) August 6, 2019

If the opposing team flies Allegiant to the game the Raiders will win by forfeit because your flights are never on time. — Bostonsports24/7 (@BostonSport24_7) August 5, 2019

On the other hand, some Raiders fans already love the name, and that's because they can call the place "The Big Al" in honor of Al Davis.

The new stadium, which is set to open on July 31, 2020, will be busy from the get-go. Not only will it play host to eight Raiders home games next year, but it's also scheduled to host the 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 Football title games, along with the 2020 Las Vegas Bowl.

Sin City will definitely be in the NFL spotlight starting in 2020. Besides the new stadium, the city will also be hosting the NFL Draft in April.