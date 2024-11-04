The Las Vegas Raiders switched quarterbacks once again on Sunday, benching Gardner Minshew for Desmond Ridder in a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Now they're making major changes to their offensive staff, firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello hours after the club fell to 2-7 on the season

Getsy, 40, was in his first season with the team under new coach Antonio Pierce, who served as the Raiders' interim coach for the final nine games of the 2023 campaign.

The Raiders entered Sunday's game against the Bengals ranked 28th in total offense, and 26th in scoring. They've been mired by quarterback issues all year, with Minshew and second-year signal-caller Aidan O'Connell previously splitting time under center after a prolonged summer competition. Ridder, who was just signed off the Cardinals' practice squad in late October, finished Sunday's loss as the quarterback, though Pierce did not commit to keeping the newcomer at the position moving forward.

Prior to joining Las Vegas, Getsy spent two seasons as the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator -- a span in which he drew criticism for coaxing mercurial results out of former first-round quarterback Justin Fields. He is perhaps best known for his work with the Green Bay Packers, serving as Aaron Rodgers' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator from 2020-2021, when Rodgers won back-to-back NFL MVPs.

Getsy's dismissal after just nine games makes him one of the quickest assistants to be fired in NFL history; the Arizona Cardinals previously dismissed offensive coordinator Mike McCoy after just seven games during the 2008 season.

Passing game coordinator Scott Turner is a candidate to take over as offensive play-caller, per NFL Media.

Cregg and Scangarello were also in their first seasons with Las Vegas. Cregg, 51, spent the previous two seasons as the assistant offensive line coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Scangarello, 52, worked as the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos in 2019 and most recently was offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky in 2022 before landing with the Raiders.