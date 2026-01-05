The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to hire the oldest coach in NFL history proved to be a disastrous one, and after just one year, they're starting over again. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones is reporting that the Raiders fired Pete Carroll, 74, after he led the Raiders to a 3-14 record, its worst record as an NFL franchise. The Raiders hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Carroll's tenure got off to a good start with the Raiders winning their season opener at the New England Patriots. But the Raiders quickly fell apart, and, after a Week 6 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas did not win again. Their 11-game losing streak to close out the year is their longest in a single season as an NFL franchise.

Along the way, just about every aspect went off the rails. The Raiders traded for and extended quarterback Geno Smith, who played for Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks. Smith promptly had the worst season of his career as a starter, throwing 17 interceptions to lead the NFL while No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty, running behind a porous offensive line, struggled for most of the season.

A breaking point arrived after a 24-10 Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Las Vegas fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly in the aftermath, just months after making him the highest-paid coordinator in the league and just two weeks after firing special teams coordinator Tom McMahon. NFL Network reported there was a "lack of cohesion in the coaching offices," with disharmony between Carroll and Kelly apparent.

Ahead of Week 17, the team shut down Pro Bowl edge defender Maxx Crosby (knee) for the season, a decision Crosby reportedly "vehemently" disagreed with. He now plans to evaluate his future with the franchise after signing a three-year, $106.5 million extension last offseason. The team also shut down Brock Bowers (knee), its top pass catcher, the same week.

The Raiders' coaching carousel continues to spin rapidly, a trend that dates back to Jon Gruden resigning in 2021 in the wake of leaked emails in which he repeatedly used insensitive language. Las Vegas will now be looking for its sixth coach (including interims) in six seasons.

Raiders coaches since 2021 W-L Made playoffs? 2026 ? ? ? 2025 Pete Carroll 3-14 No 2024 Antonio Pierce 4-13 No 2023 Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce (interim) 8-9 No 2022 Josh McDaniels 6-11 No 2021 Jon Gruden, Rich Bisaccia (interim) 10-7 Yes, lost wild card

Aside from holding the top pick in April's draft, the Raiders have some young talent in Bowers, Jeanty and Michael Mayer, and Crosby, 28, is still in his prime -- though sorting out his future will be a crucial offseason task.

Still, the Raiders appear in need of a substantial rebuild, something that always seemed incongruous with Carroll's timeline considering he turned 74 in mid-September. Minority owner Tom Brady, who was heavily involved in the Carroll hire, and owner Mark Davis have yet another major call on their hands as they hope to get the once-proud franchise back on track.