The 4-13 Las Vegas Raiders are cleaning house. Just two days after the team fired head coach Antonio Piece, the Raiders announced that they had fired general manager Tom Telesco.

"The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Tom Telesco of his duties as General Manager," the team said in a statement. "We appreciate his efforts in helping build a foundation for the future. We wish Tom and his family all the best."

This marks the second time in the last 13 months Telesco has been fired by an AFC West team. Telesco was fired by the Los Angeles Chargers after 11 years of service following a 63-21 beatdown loss that came at the hand of the Raiders last December. The Raiders then made the decision to hire Telesco last January, and are now firing him. ESPN reported earlier this week that the Raiders were retaining Telesco in 2025, but Vegas will now pivot to a full reset.

Telesco's lone draft class in Vegas was a rather impressive one, as the Raiders appeared to hit on at least their top three draft picks. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Delmar Glaze both made 14 starts apiece on the offensive line, while No. 13 overall pick tight end Brock Bowers was the best first-year tight end in NFL history. The Georgia product set records for most receptions in a rookie season (112) and receiving yards in a rookie season by a tight end (1,194). Mike Ditka's rookie record of 1,076 receiving yards had stood since 1961.

Where the Raiders failed this offseason, and what may have ultimately cost Pierce and Telesco their jobs, is the quarterback position. Vegas signed Pro Bowler Gardner Minshew to compete with Aidan O'Connell, but the two signal-callers went a collective 4-12, with Desmond Ridder adding the 13th loss of the season

The decision to fire Telesco will lead to more speculation about where the franchise is going. ESPN reported NFL legend and Raiders limited owner Tom Brady is expected to be part of a collaborative committee to interview coaching candidates, and "support team owner Mark Davis." NFL Media reported Brady even recently spoke to his former head coach and current North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick about what it would take to get him to Sin City.

Even if Belichick is set on creating a college football powerhouse in Chapel Hill, the firing of Telesco could make the Raiders job more attractive to other high-profile targets such as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson or Mike Vrabel.