The Las Vegas Raiders are prepared to open their first training camp in Nevada on July 28, even though there are plenty of obstacles to overcome (besides the obvious with COVID-19). Vegas opened its state-of-the-art practice facility in Henderson, Nevada late last month, the site of camp for the 2020 season and possibly beyond.

On top of getting accustomed to a new city, the Raiders have been preparing for a major factor that haunts the Vegas area in late July and August: the extreme desert heat that reaches above 100 degrees on multiple occasions.

Yes, that's the hottest time of the year in Vegas. The Raiders are preparing for the sweltering heat by talking to the local teams that have dealt with the Vegas sun for many years.

"We've had some conversations with people who have coached (in Vegas) before, like Tony Sanchez who was at UNLV, and just asked about what time we have to be done practicing, or what can we do outside," Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said this week, via the Raiders website. "The advantage we have, as opposed to UNLV, is that we have the grass fields outside, we have the indoor climate-controlled filed, and we have a stadium.

"So, we really have three different places that we can rotate through, and based on what we heard, if we're going to be outside, we probably have to be done by 10, 10:30 in the morning in July and August. I think we can figure that out because we have three different surfaces to practice on, but the harder part is we don't even know what the deal is with training camp and the acclimation period."

Makes sense for the Raiders to spend the afternoon indoors, but they won't get the full climate-controlled experience until Allegiant Stadium is completed -- which is scheduled for late-July.

The stadium will be similar to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Cardinals play, in having a roll-in natural grass field with artificial turf placed underneath the stadium's concrete floor. There's where practice on the natural grass comes into play.

Allegiant Stadium's roof will also be enclosed, so the Raiders don't have to worry about the heat on game days. While the stadium will look like an outdoor venue, the climate-controlled dome ultimately takes the cake.

Even with the favorable temperatures inside, Vegas has to prepare for every scenario. Getting acclimated to the heat is near the top of the list.