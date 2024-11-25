The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the rival Denver Broncos on Sunday, 29-19, but they lost more than just their ninth game of the season. On Monday, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce confirmed reports that quarterback Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone during a sack, and will miss the remainder of the season.

Minshew left the game in the fourth quarter after going down awkwardly on his left shoulder. He remained on the turf while trainers attended to him, but eventually walked off under his own power. Minshew completed 25 of 42 passes for 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception before exiting the contest.

Desmond Ridder replaced Minshew, and completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards. He was signed to the active roster from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad just last month after the Raiders lost fellow quarterback Aidan O'Connell to a thumb injury. However, O'Connell is eligible to return this week if healthy enough to play.

Pierce said that they will have to rely on doctors regarding if O'Connell will be able to start this week or not, per NFL Media. It may come down to if he can grip the football.

Minshew went 2-7 as the starter this season, and entered Week 12 with 1,783 passing yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He had been playing some of his best ball recently, as Minshew threw five touchdowns compared to two interceptions over the past four contests.

Unfortunately things don't get much easier for the Raiders. Not only are they on a short week, but they will have to travel to Kansas City to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Black Friday.