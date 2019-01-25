Raiders GM Mike Mayock on Derek Carr's proposal to fight ESPN host: 'I like the attitude'

Coaches and front-office executives usually fear their most important players getting injured in the offseason in ways not all related to football -- avoidable injuries. But when new Raiders general manager Mike Mayock was asked about Derek Carr's proposal to fight ESPN host Max Kellerman, who apparently offended Carr by having the audacity to criticize him on TV, Mayock didn't sound at all alarmed (probably because he knows that fight will never actually happen).

Instead, Mayock spun it positively. He likes Carr's "attitude."

"I like our quarterback. I like the attitude," Mayock told NFL Network, according to Pro Football Talk. "Sometimes guys get frustrated by what they perceive to be a lack of understanding in the media. And these days in the media, let's be honest, guys shoot first and ask questions later."

And that's not surprising. What was Mayock supposed to say? That he wished his quarterback would've kept his mouth shut instead of using Twitter to challenge a TV analyst to a fight? Mayock knows he has to publicly support the quarterback he inherited when he took the job. Criticizing him wouldn't have benefited anyone.

The beef between Carr and Kellerman began when Kellerman said that Carr is not "the long-term answer there" and that Carr "looked like a quarterback who had quit." Carr's response? Asking UFC president Dana White how he could set up a fight with Kellerman -- among a couple other critical tweets.

@ufc@danawhite hey how do I challenge a couple of these clowns on tv to a fight? I think we should start a business together. Where pro athletes can challenge some of these people to an octagon fight until they give us an answer.... You don’t know me... stop lying. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019 Yes..say what you want but don’t question somebodies character as a man if you don’t know them. Our job as NFL athletes is to try and leave the game better for the next generations. So let’s start an octagon business to give some accountability to these kinds of people. 😉😂👊🏼 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019 😂it’s because I blocked them both for talking trash about our team. Those 2 clowns don’t know anything about this game. Would love to actually sit and break down film with these two on tv just to show their viewers how incompetent (lacking qualification) they are about our game. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019

It's entirely fair for an analyst to criticize Carr for his performances. That's the job of an analyst. It's also entirely fair for an analyst to speculate on Carr's long-term future. We've been doing it here this entire season. And we've been criticizing Carr's game since 2016. It's nothing personal. It's just the job.

And for what it's worth, Carr is well within his rights to respond how he sees fit. The thing is, he probably doesn't need to be concerned about the way analysts are talking about him. Because it certainly sounds like he has earned the support from a person whose opinion actually matters, which makes all of this Twitter drama rather pointless.

Mayock, who joined forces with Jon Gruden only a month ago, has been remarkably positive about Carr's future with the team. On Thursday, Mayock threw his support behind Carr by saying he is "the least of our problems."

Raiders GM Mike Mayock on Derek Carr: "He's a starting quarterback in the NFL. He can make every throw. We've got to do a better job of protecting him and giving him weapons. ... We need to be more dynamic. Derek Carr, at this point, is kind of the least of our problems." pic.twitter.com/LEVUVRyuiM — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 25, 2019

Carr is coming off a season that saw him complete 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,049 yards, 19 touchdowns, 10 picks, and a 93.9 passer rating. By more advanced measures, he was a below-average quarterback, ranking 21st in DYAR, 22nd in DVOA, and 29th in QBR. And the Raiders went 4-12.

Mayock is right, though. The Raiders do have bigger personnel problems than Carr. After trading Khalil Mack on the eve of the season, the Raiders' already bad defense finished with a league-low 13 sacks. After trading away Amari Cooper midway through the season, the offense's best weapon was either Jalen Richard or Jared Cook. The offensive line finished the season ranked 25th in pass protection, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.

If you go back and look at Carr's best season in Oakland (2016), you'll see a strong support structure around the quarterback. He was being protected by the league's best pass-blocking offense line and throwing passes to Cooper and Michael Crabtree. As the situation around him deteriorated, Carr's production declined. That could be interpreted as both good and bad news for the Raiders. It could be good news because it means if the Raiders can use the extra draft picks they've accumulated to build a strong team around Carr, Carr's production should improve. It could be bad news because that means the Raiders are paying $25 million a year for a quarterback who isn't good enough to elevate a poor supporting cast. And it's not like building a strong team through the draft is easy.

While Mayock has been supportive of Carr so far, that doesn't mean the Raiders will assuredly keep Carr around for the long-term. They can save $15 million by cutting him this offseason or $16.5 million by cutting him next year, per Spotrac. They also own the fourth pick in this year's draft. It wouldn't be entirely surprising to see the Raiders make a move for a new quarterback at some point before they make the move to Las Vegas.