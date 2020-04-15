Raiders GM still believes in Marcus Mariota: 'We've got to rebuild him a little bit'
The Raiders still believe Mariota can salvage his NFL career
The Las Vegas Raiders are sticking with Derek Carr as their quarterback, even though they signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year, $17.6 million deal this offseason. Mariota isn't exactly in Las Vegas to compete for Carr's job (yet). Instead the Raiders view the former No. 2 overall pick as a reclamation project, seeking to help Mariota revitalize his NFL career.
"He's got to get healthy," Raiders general manager Mayock said in a conference call, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "We got to rebuild him a little bit to get his confidence back. Build him up from the ground up. It's going to take a little while I think just to get him healthy and where he wants to be."
Mariota has been the definition of up-and-down in his five seasons with the Tennessee Titans. While Mariota finished with a passer rating above 90 four times, he also had just a 29-32 record with the Titans while completing 62.9% of his passes. Mariota threw for 76 touchdowns to just 44 interceptions, but had only one season in which he threw more than 20 touchdowns passes.
Mariota was benched after six games last season in favor of Ryan Tannehill, completing a career-low 59.4% of his passes for 1,203 yards with seven touchdowns to just two interceptions. Tennessee averaged just 16.3 points in Mariota's six starts compared to 30.4 in Tannehill's 10 starts.
The Raiders still see Mariota's immense potential and feel the best football is ahead of him. Mariota is just 26 years old and possesses the mobile skill set many teams covet in today's NFL.
All he needs is the right coach and system to thrive. The Raiders believe they're the right fit.
"All he's got to do is go back and check public record," Mayock said. "I mean, he went through 'Gruden's (QB) Camp' on television. I had him as the top quarterback in that draft. He knows that both of us believed in him coming out and still believe in him."
