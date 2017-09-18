Raiders have a goal line audible that trolls Seahawks hard for Super Bowl loss
When you want to throw the ball at the goal line, who are you going to call?
The NFL often features a lot of fascinating wrinkles that are underneath the surface, especially as it relates to audibles and terminology being used on the field. The Raiders appear to have an all-time audible call they are using right now, and it appears to troll the living heck out of the Seattle Seahawks.
When Oakland got down into the red zone during the first quarter against the Jets on Sunday, they appeared poised to hand Marshawn Lynch the ball so he could get his first rushing touchdown as a member of the Raiders.
But then a funny thing happened -- Derek Carr started yelling "SEATTLE!"
The result of this audible? Instead of handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch on the goal line, the Raiders threw a pass.
Football devotees will recall the Seahawks did just that in Super Bowl XLIX, when Pete Carroll and Darrell Bevell had the Patriots dead to rights and decided not to feed the Beast, instead letting Russell Wilson throw a short pass. Malcolm Butler picked the ball off and everyone has refused to let it go for several years.
The Raiders had much more success, with Carr throwing a jump ball in the direction of Michael Crabtree, who hauled it in for the first of three touchdown catches.
This is also not the first time the Super Bowl play has been used to troll the Seahawks. The Patriots ran a similar play in practice previously, and it sure did look like the Texans tried to pull it off during a game.
It's the sort of play that no one ever forgets. And the Seahawks probably will not forget the Raiders using the audible with Marshawn in the backfield either.
