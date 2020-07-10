Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Derek Carr needs to step up ( 2:06 )

Twenty-five years after playing under Jon Gruden, Randall Cunningham has reunited with the longtime NFL coach in Las Vegas. As the Raiders transition to their new stomping grounds, the former quarterback has been hired by Gruden to be the Raiders' new chaplain, as ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reported Friday.

Cunningham, who starred with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1985-95, spent one season with Gruden as his offensive coordinator before moving on to the Minnesota Vikings. Widely regarded as one of the most athletic QBs to ever play the game, he pursued ministry toward the end of his four-time Pro Bowl career, hosting team Bible studies before kicking off home services with his wife, Felicity, in 1999. Since the early 2000s, Cunningham has served as the pastor of his own church, Remnant Ministries, which is conveniently located right in Las Vegas.

Retired from the NFL since 2002, Cunningham told Gutierrez he's "flabbergasted" at the opportunity to reunite with Gruden and become a first-time chaplain.

"What a great group of people Mark Davis and Jon Gruden have put together," he said. "I have a responsibility to look after these guys in this town, and I accept that responsibility."

Cunningham has been an ordained minister since 2004, while also exploring the Christian music industry. His history in the Vegas area also dates back well before his NFL career. The 57-year-old attended UNLV before joining the Eagles in 1985.