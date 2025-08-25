One of the Las Vegas Raiders' top wide receivers could be on the outs. NFL Media reports that Jakobi Meyers requested a trade. Meyers has been searching for a new contract, but the two sides have been unable to come to terms. The Raiders reportedly have no plans to trade Meyers.

Meyers enters the final season of the three-year contract signed with the Raiders in 2023. The 28-year-old pass-catcher is coming off a career year in which he caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games played last season.

The NC State product began his career with the New England Patriots after going undrafted in 2019. While Meyers didn't catch his first NFL touchdown until his third season in 2021, he has been a consistent producer -- crossing 800 yards receiving in each of the last four seasons. Star tight end Brock Bowers may have been the Raiders' leading receiver last season with 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns, but Meyers was easily Vegas' most-trusted wide receiver.

Meyers is again slated to be a starting wide receiver for the Raiders, but Vegas has made some notable additions under new coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek. The Raiders drafted Jack Bech out of TCU at No. 58 overall, then came back around in the fourth round and selected the Tennessee speedster, Dont'e Thornton Jr.