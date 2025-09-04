Las Vegas is as good a place as any to gamble, and Jakobi Meyers is betting on himself as he enters the final year of his contract with the Raiders. After requesting a trade in training camp, Meyers is preparing to take the field on Sunday for the Raiders' season opener against the New England Patriots.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Meyers provided an appropriate response when asked about his long-term future with the team.

"We'll see where the chips fall," Meyers said.

Last season, Meyers, 28, topped 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. He also set a new career high in receptions with 87 while adding four touchdowns. Meyers said he thought that would have been enough to warrant a contract extension in the offseason.

"I feel like I earned it," Meyers said. "I was kinda hoping it would get done. I feel like I proved enough, like I deserve to be here. I thought they would see it that way. They don't, which I'm not trippin'. It is what it is. I'll do it again."

Meyers has a base salary of $10.5 million for the 2025 season, but he was hoping to get more security in the form of a new deal. That said, Meyers said he is open to getting a deal done during the season -- or whenever the opportunity presents itself.

"During the season. Yesterday. Today. You name it, honestly. It's gotta make sense for me," Meyers said. "They're looking at me, seeing if they want me here. I'm looking at them to see if I wanna be around them. We're all kinda doing the same thing, and we're gonna see how it plays out."

Meyers is entering his seventh season and third with the Raiders. The veteran wideout should be one of the top receiving options, along with tight end Brock Bowers, for new quarterback Geno Smith.