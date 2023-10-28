The Las Vegas Raiders fell flat on their faces in Week 7 at the Chicago Bears, losing 30-12 without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was ruled out with a back injury. Backup Brian Hoyer, another former New England Patriot quarterback who head coach and offensive playcaller Josh McDaniels is familiar with, struggled mightily, tossing two interceptions while throwing for 129 yards on 17 of 32 passing. Fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell came in off the bench and played better, passing for 75 yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing 10 of his 13 passes.

Fortunately for Las Vegas, quarterback stability has returned for its "Monday Night Football" matchup against the NFC North division leaders, the 5-2 Detroit Lions. That's because McDaniels announced Saturday that Garoppolo is "good to go" per The Athletic. Garoppolo has seven touchdowns and a co-league-leading eight interceptions (alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts). The Raiders have been much better with Garoppolo this season. They're 3-2 when he has started and 0-2 in two games without him.

Raiders by starting QB this season



Garoppolo Hoyer/O'Connell W-L 3-2 0-2 PPG 16.6 14.5 Total YPG 298.0 249.5 Pass YPG 215.8 192.0 Pass Yards/Att 7.3 5.3 TD-INT 7-8 1-4 Passer Rating 82.6 58.7 3rd Down Pct 41.7% 15%

Even with Garoppolo back in the lineup, the offense has a tough test against Detroit in Week 8. Lions second-year pass-rush Aidan Hutchinson's 42 quarterback pressures are the second-most in the NFL, trailing only Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's 43.