There have been plenty of questions about Jimmy Garoppolo's health this offseason, but a big one was answered Sunday as the new Las Vegas Raiders quarterback passed his training camp physical, ESPN reported. Garoppolo injured his left foot in December of 2022 while still with the 49ers and has worked toward recovery this offseason.

Garoppolo will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list after passing his physical. The 31-year-old is expected to participate in training camp.

When Garoppolo singed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the Raiders in March, a waiver/release was including -- instead of taking a physical -- due to the injury. Garoppolo had surgery in March, after joining Las Vegas, following an injury-plagued season in San Francisco. It raised questions of whether he would be ready for training camp or the start of the 2023 season.

His recovery from the surgery kept him from physically participating in voluntary OTAs. Garoppolo was still in the building for the team activities.

Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels has publicly shown little concern regarding Garoppolo's availability to start the season. In June, McDaniels said, "I have no anxiety," about his quarterback's recovery.

"I have very good information that would tell me we're going to be fine," McDaniels said last month.

With Garoppolo absent from the field, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, who had McDaniels as his offseason coordinator when they were both on the Patriots, has been taking first-team reps.

Garoppolo's base salary for 2023 is $22.5 million, after his $11.25 million signing bonus was converted to the base salary.