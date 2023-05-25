Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels went all in on bringing "The Patriot Way" with him from New England by kicking the Raiders' all-time leading passer Derek Carr to the curb and signing his former Patriots pupil Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.8 million contract in free agency.

However, the transition plan from Carr to Garoppolo isn't quite ready to launch: McDaniels said Thursday, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, that Jimmy G hasn't practiced at organized team activities this week. His reason is because "our preference is to not push or rush anyone at this time." Since Garoppolo's 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers was cut short by a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, McDaniels said the focus is on a fully healthy roster for training camp.

Jimmy Garoppolo LV • QB • #10 CMP% 67.2 YDs 2437 TD 16 INT 4 YD/Att 7.91 View Profile

That timeline stood out as odd considering Garoppolo was pushing to be ready for the Super Bowl if the 49ers had gotten past the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Las Vegas' expectations make more sense after a report from The Athletic on Thursday revealed Garoppolo had surgery on his injured foot in March.

"He's going through his process just like we knew he would," McDaniels said Thursday, via The Athletic, when asked about his quarterback's inability to participate in OTAs.

The head coach did not discuss Garoppolo's foot procedure directly, but he expressed confidence in how things have developed regarding his health.

"Nothing has happened that would surprise us based on the information we had. We don't play a game for 100 days. Everything that's happened since we signed Jimmy, we knew ahead of time. … Certainly had an awareness of all of it. Our preference is not to push it and rush anybody back at this point in time."

What that means in the interim is Garoppolo spending less time throwing to All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who has said he is looking forward to getting his new quarterback "to conform to whatever" play style Adams thinks is best. Garoppolo will likely begin his conformation process with Adams in late July and early August when NFL training camps begin in full force.