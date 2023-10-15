jamesg.jpg
Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 6 matchup with the Patriots due to a back injury, the Raiders announced. With him on the shelf, Las Vegas will turn to veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer

Garoppolo suffered the injury in the second quarter on a throw to wideout Jakobi Meyers. He was hit by Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai on the play and was in noticeable discomfort despite remaining in the game. Las Vegas settled for a field goal on that drive to go into the locker room up 13-3 at halftime and the club then turned to Hoyer to begin the second half. 

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Garoppolo was spotted leaving the stadium in an ambulance.  

Up until that injury, Garoppolo had completed 14 of 22 for 162 yards, a touchdown to Meyers, and an interception. 

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders this offseason after spending the last few years with the San Francisco 49ers. Throughout his career, injuries have been a major piece of Garoppolo's story, and he has played 15 or more games in just two of his six seasons as the full-time starter with the Niners. Last season, Garoppolo appeared in 11 games for San Francisco before suffering a season-ending foot injury that famously thrust Brock Purdy into the starting spot for the club. 

This season, Garoppolo was 2-2 in his four starts and had completed 68.8% of his passes with an 82.6 passer rating coming into Week 6. He also averaged 229.3 passing yards per game and had six passing touchdowns to go with seven interceptions. 