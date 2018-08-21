Raiders' Jon Gruden responds to question about his rich contract by dumping on Tom Cruise

It has been clear since the start of Jon Gruden's second tenure with the Oakland Raiders that the former "Monday Night Football" analyst would be under a bright spotlight in 2018, especially because he got a reported $100 million contract to return to the sidelines.

Asked about that historic deal for Peter King's latest "Football Morning in America" column, however, Gruden denied he's making that much money.

"I'm not making $100 million, just so you know," he assured King.

The 55-year-old Gruden, who also coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-2008, then proceeded to back up his claim -- and defend his still-lucrative contract -- by throwing shade at one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars. The first example Gruden could come up with to justify his big-money deal with the Raiders, it turns out, was Tom Cruise.

"Well, I never thought Tom Cruise, never thought his movies were any good, but he's making plenty of money," Gruden said, per King. "There's a lot of things that I don't understand. No disrespect to Tom Cruise. I'm sure he's a great actor. But you know what? You just go about your life as hard as you can. You try to find something you love and you do the best you can at it. I never got into coaching for the money. I got into coaching because I wanted to be a quarterback coach. What the salary cap has become, what free agency has become -- it's amazing."

In other words, if Tom Cruise can make money, then Jon Gruden most definitely should be able to!

We're also assuming all of this means Chucky skipped the newest "Mission: Impossible" sequel this summer.