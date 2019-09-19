Raiders' Josh Jacobs admits to losing significant weight due to recent illness

Josh Jacobs is apparently under the weather.

In a post to his Instagram story on Thursday, the Raiders running back revealed that he's dealing with an illness and has lost 10 pounds because of it. This is on top of Jacobs being a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury, so clearly the back isn't in the best of shape heading into Oakland's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs with a health update pic.twitter.com/lRdkruiliy — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 19, 2019

The team website has Jacobs listed at 220 pounds, so, if he truly did go down 10 pounds, that's a pretty significant drop. Of course, there's always the chance that he is using hyperbole as it relates to the specifics surrounding his weight loss, but whatever the case may be it's still noteworthy.

Through two games, Jacobs has been a bright spot in Oakland's offense. He's rushed for 184 yards on 5.3 yards per-carry and two touchdowns. He's also caught one pass for 28 yards. The Raiders have given Jacobs plenty of opportunity to produce in the red area as well, leading the league in Red Zone carries with 12, according to Pro Football Focus.

While that production has been solid for Jacobs thus far, he faces a very tough opponent in the Vikings this weekend. Minnesota has allowed 108.5 rushing yards per-game in 2019 on just two yards per-carry. With the illness, groin injury and this bad matchup against a good Vikings run defense, Jacobs is looking like a fade candidate in fantasy in Week 3.