Josh Jacobs was the star of Week 12, totaling 303 yards and handing the Raiders a walk-off win with an 86-yard overtime touchdown run against the Seahawks. It turns out the running back's heroics came while Jacobs was battling an aggravated injury. After hurting his calf in practice Friday, Jacobs nearly did not suit up for Sunday's game, per NFL Media, then tweaked the calf again during the matchup. Now, he's expected to miss most, if not all, of the Raiders' practices leading up to Week 13.

Jacobs hopes to play against the Chargers this Sunday and will receive "around-the-clock treatment" in an effort to do so, according to Tom Pelissero. But he figures to enter the weekend as an official game-time decision, assuming he only takes limited practice reps in the coming days. Jacobs, for what it's worth, was in good spirits after Sunday's win.

The former first-round draft pick leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,159) after his monster performance in the Raiders' 40-34 win over Seattle. Las Vegas notably declined his fifth-year option ahead of the season, so his resurgence has quickly made him one of the most intriguing names set to hit 2023 free agency.

If Jacobs is unable to go against the Chargers, the Raiders would likely split carries between reserves Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White. The former had six touches in Week 12, while White, a fourth-round rookie, had a season-high 28 rushing yards.