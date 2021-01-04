Fresh off his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, Josh Jacobs had an unceremonious transition to the 2021 NFL offseason on Monday. As ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the star running back was arrested on a DUI charge earlier in the day following a single-car accident near Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport.

Police responded to the crash at approximately 4:42 a.m., per Gutierrez, and Jacobs was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries from the accident. Afterward, he was reportedly relocated to the Clark County Detention Center, on Casino Center Boulevard in Vegas, where he was booked for DUI.

Jacobs crashed near the Airport Connector and East Sunset Road, per a police statement.

It remains unclear whether the former first-round draft pick, who scored a career-high 12 touchdowns for the Raiders in 2020, will face discipline from either the team or the NFL as a result of his arrest.