Two years ago, the NFL changed its jersey number rule so players at certain positions could wear single-digit numbers. Names like Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey and Patrick Peterson took advantage of this rule change, and now, another NFL star is as well.

On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs announced he was ditching his No. 28, and switching to No. 8. Jacobs wore No. 8 during his time at Alabama, where he solidified himself as a first-round pick with 887 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns in his final collegiate season in 2018.

Jacobs is coming off a monster campaign in which he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,053, and scored 12 total touchdowns. This led to the Raiders placing the franchise tag on him, which he reportedly has not signed yet. The franchise tag for running backs this upcoming season will pay $10,091,000.

Jacobs discussed potentially playing on the tag early in the offseason, and said he would be OK with it if Las Vegas goes out and acquires more help on offense. The Raiders added quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, but traded away star tight end Darren Waller.

In 60 career games, Jacobs has rushed for 4,740 yards and 40 touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry over the first four seasons of his NFL career.