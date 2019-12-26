Raiders' Josh Jacobs spends Christmas in hospital to undergo unexpected surgery on lower leg

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs has missed two out of the past three games due to a shoulder injury, but it's apparently not the only ailment he's dealing with over the holidays.

On Christmas, the 21-year-old running back posted a video of him in a hospital bed. Later, he posted that a surgical procedure went "great," and that it was the "fastest surgery ever." The last video Jacobs posted was of a bandaged up left leg, indicating that he had hurt his lower leg or shin, accompanied with the caption, "This was random, I didn't plan on even being here."

Check it out:

Jacobs missed the first game of his career in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans due to his shoulder injury, but returned the following week against the Jacksonville Jaguars and rushed 24 times for 89 yards. However, the Raiders decided to sit him against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. The No. 24 overall pick leads all rookies in rushing yards with 1,150, rushing touchdowns with seven and yards from scrimmage with 1,316.

The Raiders travel to Denver to take on the Broncos this Sunday, and while Jacobs' recent posts on social media make it seem unlikely that he will play, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the recent medical procedure should not affect his status. Believe it or not, the 7-8 Raiders are still in the playoff race, but they need four things to happen on Sunday: them to beat the Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens' backups to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Houston Texans to win against the Titans, and the Indianapolis Colts to take down the Jaguars. It's definitely a wild scenario, but possible nonetheless.