Josh Jacobs will go for the NFL rushing title against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, per the request of his father. Jacobs was away from the Las Vegas Raiders since Wednesday to attend to his ailing father, who had to spend the week in the hospital after undergoing emergency heart surgery (per NFL Network).

Jacobs' six-year-old son, Braxton, found his grandfather in pain earlier in the week and called 911, per the report. Marty Jacobs underwent surgery Wednesday, so the phone call may have saved his life.

Jacobs was questionable for the game, but arrived back in Vegas in time for the season finale after his father wanted to see him wrap up the rushing title. Jacobs can become the first Raiders player to win the league rushing title since Marcus Allen in 1985. He's also 152 yards shy of breaking Marcus Allen's franchise single-season rushing record --- was was 1,759 yards in 1985.

Jacobs entered the game with 1,608 rushing yards, 160 ahead of Nick Chubb (1,448) and 179 ahead of Derrick Henry (1,429). The Raiders Pro Bowl running back has been battling hip and oblique injuries, but he'll be suiting up in Vegas's final game of the year.