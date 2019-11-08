Raiders' Karl Joseph to receive MRI on injured foot, team reportedly fears it's severe

It was an impressive win for the Oakland Raiders on "Thursday Night Football," when they downed the rival Los Angeles Chargers in one of the final games to be held at the legendary Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. There wasn't much eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback Phillip Rivers could do, because when he wasn't being beat up in the backfield, he was throwing interceptions -- three, to be exact.

His final turnover sealed the coffin shut on the Chargers as they attempted to mount a game-winning drive in the waning moments of the fourth quarter, when safety Karl Joseph inhaled yet another pressure-caused poor throw by Rivers. The play and subsequent celebration that ensued in The Black Hole as the Raiders push through their farewell tour will be remembered for quite some time, but may be short-lived for Joseph.

The former 14th-overall pick suffered a foot injury on Thursday, and it required him to undergo an MRI on Friday. As it stands, the team is reportedly concerned the injury is serious, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but the results of the MRI will tell the final story on if he is forced to miss time or not.

Joseph is having a solid season for the Raiders, and his presence is made that much more valuable by the loss of 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram to injury. With Abram on injured reserve, Joseph has been tasked with stepping up his game, and he's answered the bell. His 48 combined tackles in the first nine games of 2019 already match his combined output in that category from last season, as does his interception, and with seven games left to play in the regular season.

The Raiders will have additional time for Joseph to rest before facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 17, having just come off of a short week that saw them play two games in four days. The initial diagnosis on Joseph doesn't appear promising, though, as the team waits to find out if he'll be on the field for Week 11 -- or if he won't be again for quite some time.