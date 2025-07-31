The Las Vegas Raiders and tackle Kolton Miller have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. Miller, the Raiders' longest-tenured player, was entering the final year of his contract. Now, according to multiple reports, he's locked in on a three-year extension worth $66 million and $42.5 million guaranteed.

Miller, the team's first-round draft pick in 2018, previously signed a three-year, $54 million extension in 2021. He was due to make $15.7 million this season. With his new contract, the 29-year-old Miller is signed through the 2028 season.

The left tackle, who is tasked with protecting quarterback Geno Smith's blindside, will spend a decade with the Raiders by the time his new contract expires. But this year will be his first season under coach Pete Carroll, who spent 13 years with the Seattle Seahawks before being let go after the 2023 season. The veteran coach was brought in after the Raiders went 4-13 last year.

Miller has expressed optimism about the changes under Carroll's watch and said last month -- with contract negotiations ongoing -- that he hoped to be a "Raider for life."

Miller's 107 starts since 2018 are the 10th-most in the NFL among offensive linemen over that span, and the fifth-most among tackles. He was the only Raiders offensive lineman to start in all 17 games last year. He's missed just seven games in his career.