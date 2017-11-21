Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin appears to rip team for defensive coordinator firing

The Raiders decision to fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on Tuesday doesn't seem to be sitting well with one of their star players.

Just minutes after Norton's firing became public, Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin took to Twitter and shared his opinion of the move, and let's just say that he doesn't seem to be in support of it.

Bruce Irvin is not happy with the Raiders. Twitter

The two letters that have been blurred out spell "HI" just in case you haven't figured out what Irvin tweeted.

The fact that Irvin's upset with Norton's firing isn't shocking. The Raiders former defensive coordinator had basically served as a mentor for Irvin since he entered the league as a first-round draft pick with the Seahawks in 2012. During Irvin's first three years in Seattle (2012-14), Norton served as his position coach.

The two were separated in 2015 though, when Norton decided to accept the Raiders defensive coordinator job. However, the separation didn't last long as Irvin and Norton were reunited in Oakland in 2016. In his first interview after signing with the Raiders, Irvin credited Norton for saving his career.

"He's a great guy, one of the main reasons that I decided to get here," Irvin said of Norton in March 2016. "I wanted to get back with him. Like I said before, that guy, he's done a lot for me, not only on the field, but off the field. He saved my career by bringing me from defensive end to a linebacker, so I have the utmost respect for that guy."

Irvin also credited Norton for getting back on the right track after the linebacker was suspended for four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

As for Norton, he's been replaced by John Pagano, who's in his first season with the Raiders. Before signing on as an assistant head coach this season, Pagano spent 15 seasons in various roles with the Chargers.