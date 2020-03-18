Raiders linebacker may have just come down with the NFL's first known case of coronavirus

Over the past eight weeks, more than 6,000 Americans have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and for the first time since the start of the outbreak, it appears an NFL player is also dealing with the disease.

Raiders linebacker Quentin Polin announced on Twitter this week that he's been informed that he's showing all the symptoms of coronavirus. Apparently, Polin was recently in Spain with his family, and once he got back to the states, he came down with multiple symptoms of the virus including "fluid in lungs, sore throat, and dry cough."

After the onset of the symptoms, Poling checked in with his doctor, who told him that he almost certainly has COVID-19, which is the technical name for this strain of the coronavirus. However, Poling couldn't be 100% sure that he had the disease because the doctor wasn't willing to test him due to policies in place that only allow tests to be administered to people who need them.

My doctor told me that he is sure me, my wife, and our two year-old daughter have COVID-19, but that’s the Ohio Health Department wasn’t administering tests because we aren’t high risk. I guess they just don’t want the real number of infected people in the state to be known. — Quentin Poling (@callmeQQQQQ) March 17, 2020

If Poling does indeed have the virus, it would be the first publicly known case of an NFL player coming down with the disease. Poling, who was selected by the Dolphins during the seventh-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, spent the 2019 season with two teams. The linebacker started the year on the Raiders practice squad before being released. After that, he signed with the Falcons and spent time on their practice squad. Following the season, Poling signed a new deal with the Raiders.

Poling is currently in Ohio, a state that has shut down nearly every public gathering place, including restaurants and bars.

The NFL has been keeping a watchful eye on the outbreak and has made some major changes to its offseason plans due to the ongoing spread. The league has already announced that there will be no public events at this year's draft. Teams also are not allowed to fly any college prospects in for a pre-draft visit. As for free agency, it won't be easy for teams to finalize any signings or trades because they have to perform a physical before a deal can be made a official, and as of right now, players aren't allowed to fly to a team's facility to have that physical done.

The league has also announced that the start of the NFL's offseason training program has been indefinitely delayed. This makes sense, because if a player shows up with coronavirus and doesn't know he has it, he could potentially give it to other teammates. People who have been diagnosed with the disease, like Poling, are being encouraged to quarantine themselves for at least 14 days.

COVID-19 has already claimed more than 100 lives in the United States and nearly 8,200 lives overall around the world, according to Johns Hopkins. As of March 18, a total of 6,519 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the U.S., including Kevin Durant and three of his New Jersey Nets teammates, along with two Utah Jazz players. As of March 11, the disease has been labeled a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.