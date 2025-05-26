The NFL has a new highest-paid punter. The Las Vegas Raiders and A.J. Cole have agreed to a four-year, $15.8 million extension with $11 million guaranteed that will make him the top-earning punter in the league, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old had one year remaining on his current deal and was set to make $3.3 million in 2025. He will now be under contract with the Raiders until 2029.

Following the news, the three-time Pro Bowl selection excitedly posted about his new deal on social media.

Cole, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection, has averaged at least 50 yards per punt in three of the past four seasons, including a career-best 50.8 yards last season. On 374 career punts, Cole's career average is 48.6 yards per attempt. He downed 27 punts inside the 20 last season.

Cole went undrafted in 2019 but was signed as a free agent by the Raiders, who were based in Oakland at the time. He has spent his entire career with the team.

Coming off a 4-13 season, the Raiders will kick off the 2025 campaign against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 7 to begin the Pete Carroll era.