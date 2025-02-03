Chip Kelly is back in the NFL as the former head coach is joining the Las Vegas Raiders as their offensive coordinator. What's more, they are making him the highest-paid coordinator in the league, averaging $6 million per year, according to SI's Albert Breer.

During the search for their offensive coordinator, Las Vegas reportedly told the candidates it wanted to make a "serious commitment with an infusion of cash" from the new owners. The Raiders certainly followed their plan by setting a new record for highest paid in that role.

The deal passes some other major coordinator deals made in the past, including:

Kelly will now join head coach Pete Carroll's staff as the new regime looks to turn things around following a 4-13 regular season in 2024.

Kelly returns after an eight-year hiatus from the NFL. He last worked in the league as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He was fired from that job following the 2016 season, just a year into the position, after a 2-14 season. His NFL head-coaching record in the regular season is 28-35.

In his time away from the NFL, Kelly spent time as the head coach at UCLA and offensive coordinator at Ohio State, helping lead the team to a national championship.