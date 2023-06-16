There's no love lost between division rivals in the NFL and that includes Kansas City and Las Vegas. The two AFC West adversaries duke it out twice a year during the regular season and there are always some fireworks that pop out of these head-to-heads, including last season during their "Monday Night Football" clash in Week 5. In that matchup, Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes jawed at one another at one point and Crosby head-butted Mahomes.

While recently speaking to Von Miller on the "VonCast" podcast, Crosby said the moment that the two butted heads stemmed from a sack he laid down on Mahomes, which riled up the quarterback.

"We were going back and forth," Crosby recalled. "I got him with a sack on the first drive and then I ended up getting him a second time, and I'm talking. I'm always barking at everybody. That's just part of my nature. Pat wasn't going for it. He was talking back. He's like, 'Alright, what's up?'

"And so, they went down and scored. And I'm standing and I'm watching them in the end zone, and they were all running around the end zone. I get bumped behind my back. I get hit with a shoulder. I turned, and it was Pat, and he was still running. I'm like, 'Oh no, I'm not going for that,' and so I ran straight to him and I head-butted him, like 'What's up?'"

The exchange came while Mahomes was mic'd up for the 2022 season for an upcoming Netflix documentary, so we did get to hear a bit of their exchange on the field where the Chiefs quarterback told Crosby. "I'm here all day."

Kansas City ended up defeating the Raiders in that game as Mahomes helped lead a 17-point comeback to win, 30-29.

While things may have reached a boiling point at that moment, Crosby does seem to have respect for Mahomes' ability and even said that his competitiveness is an underrated piece of his game.

"I think the one thing that people don't talk about enough is just his competitive nature," Crosby told Miller. "Like, that dude is one of the most competitive people I've ever played against. When I'm out there, he's talking [expletive] right back at me. Most quarterbacks aren't like that."

Crosby and Mahomes will go toe to toe once again this season as the Chiefs are slated to visit Las Vegas in Week 12 on Nov. 26 and then they'll play on Christmas Day at Arrowhead in Week 16.