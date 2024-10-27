If you aim at the king, you best not miss. The Las Vegas Raiders may be playing with fire as they gear up for their AFC West matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. While the games between these division rivals always have some extra spice to them, this Week 8 clash could be even more personal for the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champs, more specifically, Patrick Mahomes.

During training camp, the Raiders went viral for playing around with a Kermit the Frog puppet that was dressed as Mahomes. When asked about it during the summer, Mahomes said, "It'll get handled when it gets handled."

That could be this Sunday as he and the Chiefs face Las Vegas for the first time since that social media jab.

Of course, players need very little to get motivated for a game, and this is the type of bulletin board material that could strike a chord with Mahomes. It could even help him shake out of the funk that he's started the year on statistically.

While Kansas City enters Week 8 undefeated at 6-0, Mahomes is off the worst statistical start to his career. His passer rating (82.5) and passing yards per game (231.5) are the lowest of his career through his first six games. He's also thrown more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6).

However, this could be the spot where things turn around as he also avenges that Muppet dig from the summer. In his career, Mahomes is 31-5 against AFC West opponents and 18-1 on the road. Specifically against the Raiders, Mahomes is 10-2 overall and has thrown 30 touchdowns, the most against any single opponent in his career

At Allegiant Stadium, Mahomes is 5-0 all-time (including Super Bowl LVIII vs. 49ers) and has averaged 317.4 passing yards, a 73.6% completion percentage, and has 12 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

Oh, and he now has DeAndre Hopkins to throw to after the Chiefs acquired the star receiver in a trade with the Titans this week.

While comical at the time, the Kermit gag may have poked the bear in Kansas City. If so, there likely won't be a lot of laughs in the Raiders locker room after Week 8.