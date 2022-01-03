Another Las Vegas Raiders player has found himself in trouble with the law. Early Monday morning, Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested for misdemeanor DUI in Las Vegas after he was found asleep in his car, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The arrest came just hours after the Raiders' important,23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Police responded to The Cromwell Hotel around 4 a.m. PT after witnesses saw Hobbs asleep at the wheel on a parking lot exit ramp. Hobbs was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia told reporters on Monday afternoon that he had just been made aware of the incident, and would not offer further comment at this time.

"We're just trying to collect as much information as we possibly can on what exactly happened and what the situation is," Bisaccia said.

Hobbs was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Illinois. In 15 games played this season with nine starts, he has recorded 67 combined tackles, one sack, two passes defended and an interception. On Sunday against the Colts, Hobbs recorded four combined tackles and a quarterback hit.

The Raiders have had a very tough season when it comes to off-field missteps. Dobbs' arrest comes two months after former Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs III was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm after being involved in a fatal car accident while being impaired.