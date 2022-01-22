Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs had a reported run-in with police for the second time this month, as he was cited by Nevada State Police Highway Patrol troopers for driving 110 miles per hour, according to 8 News Now Las Vegas. This comes just two weeks after he was arrested for misdemeanor DUI after falling asleep in his car.

The latest traffic stop reportedly occurred Sunday. According to 8 News Now, Hobbs was cited and his car was towed, but he was not arrested for reckless driving.

Hobbs was arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 3 after the Raiders' big win over the Indianapolis Colts. Police said they responded to The Cromwell Hotel around 4 a.m. PT after witnesses saw Hobbs asleep at the wheel on a parking lot exit ramp. After failing sobriety tests, he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Hobbs did not miss any games despite his arrest, playing 88% of defensive snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers and 92% of defensive snaps in the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In 16 games, he recorded 74 combined tackles, one sack, three passes defensed and an interception. The Raiders selected Hobbs in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Illinois.