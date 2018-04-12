Raiders NFL Draft Big Board: Who will Oakland take at No. 10? Nine options ranked

When the Raiders lured Jon Gruden out of retirement with a 10-year, $100 million contract, the biggest question being raised didn't pertain to his play-calling, offensive system or his ability to develop Derek Carr into a superstar quarterback; the biggest question was about Gruden's ability to build a talented-enough roster through free agency and in the draft. Free agency already came and went. Now, their attention turns to the draft.

In just two weeks time, the 2018 NFL Draft will kick off from Arlington, Texas. For the Raiders, it's a chance for them to restore some faith after Gruden spent free agency bringing in aging veterans to plug the Raiders' many holes. It hasn't been the most inspiring start to the Gruden era in Oakland, but Gruden's not yet done answering that big question. With one great draft class, he can turn the tide.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how the Raiders' draft board should be shaping up with two weeks left in the process.

As it stands, they're situated at No. 10 in the draft order after losing a coin toss to their Bay Area rivals. All signs point to them using that pick to get some much-needed defensive help. A year ago, the Raiders ranked 23rd in yards allowed, 20th in points allowed, and 29th in DVOA. One of their only strengths is in the pass-rushing department considering they have edge rushers Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin, but those two guys need capable players around them for the Raiders' defense to become competent. They could use help at pretty much every area, but especially at linebacker, defensive tackle, and cornerback. Safety shouldn't be considered an area of need after the Raiders took Obi Melifonwu in the second round last year and Karl Joseph in the first round two years ago.

At No. 10, the Raiders should take the best player available among those positions groups. That's why Roquan Smith, the inside linebacker out of Georgia, should be at the top of the Raiders' wish list.

Smith appears to be the consensus top inside linebacker in this year's draft. Though he's a bit undersized at 6-foot-1 and 236 pounds, he more than makes up for that elite speed and quickness, as well as tremendous instincts. Our draft writer, Chris Trapasso, ranked him fourth-overall on his big board. Meanwhile, Smith checks in at No. 7 overall on Pete Prisco's big board -- three spots ahead of the next-closest inside linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds, who slots in at No. 2 on my Raiders-specific big board. In his writeup, Prisco noted Smith's size deficit, but also wrote "after watching his tape, he is a force and big enough to handle it. He will be a dominant three-down linebacker." If you can win over a doubter in Prisco, you know you're a great -- not good -- prospect. Just ask Russell Wilson, who's yet to entirely earn Prisco's approval.

The truth is, the Raiders can't go wrong with either Smith or Edmunds, which is a good thing considering there's a decent chance one of the two will be off the board before the Raiders are on the clock. The Bears, who sit at No. 8, figure to be interested in the inside linebacker prospects, especially if guard Quenton Nelson is taken with one of the first seven picks. However, there's a pretty great chance that one of the two will still be there at No. 10. Four quarterbacks will probably go within the first nine picks along with Nelson and running back Saquon Barkley. And the 49ers, who will pick ninth, are probably out of the linebacker market after drafting Reuben Foster a year ago.

So, things are shaping out pretty well for the Raiders. But if for some reason both of those two guys aren't there, there are plenty of other prospects worth taking at No. 10. And don't rule out a trade down.

One final note: The reason you're not seeing Saquon Barkley on this list even though the Raiders don't have much of a long-term plan at running back is because I don't think he'll be available at No. 10. If he is, the Raiders might have to think long and hard about drafting him. But again, I don't think that'll happen.

OK, let's get to the board.

1. Roquan Smith, ILB, Georgia

Smith is the best inside linebacker in the draft and would start immediately in a defense that needs all the help it can get. His size is a bit of an issue, but his speed, quickness, and instincts can negate that weakness. If Smith falls to No. 10, the Raiders can't let him slip past them.

2. Tremaine Edmunds, ILB, Virginia Tech

If Smith is off the board before the Raiders are on the clock -- after all, the Bears could be in the market for an inside linebacker at No. 8 -- the Raiders should redirect their focus to Edmunds, who experienced a sharp rise up draft boards after an impressive showing at the combine. Fittingly, our Pete Prisco placed him at No. 10 on his big board for the following reasons:

He can play off the ball or on the line if need be. He has the ability to run to the football and make plays. He will be a three-down player.

The Raiders could certainly use one of those kind of players.

3. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Safety might not be an area of need, but if the incredibly versatile Fitzpatrick somehow falls to No. 10 -- something I don't think will happen -- the Raiders need to consider pulling the trigger on a player who will transform their defense. Fitzpatrick isn't ranked No. 1 because of the Raiders' glaring needs, but he should still be considered if he drops. That's how good of a prospect he is. This would be a case of going best player available even when there isn't an easy fit for him on paper. It wouldn't be a bad strategy.

4. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Defensive tackle, along with linebacker, is the Raiders' biggest need. Vea is the space-eating defensive tackle the Raiders need if both of the top inside linebackers aren't available. As it stands, the Raiders will be starting Justin Ellis at nose tackle. Last year, Pro Football Focus graded him as the 45th-best interior defender. So yeah, the Raiders could use an upgrade at the interior of their defensive line. Prisco ranked Vea 11th -- one spot behind Edmunds and four behind Smith -- on his list of prospects, writing:

He is a power player at 335 pounds who can also use his quickness to push the pocket. He is much more athletic than you would expect from a man his size.

Meanwhile, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to the ageless Haloti Ngata. That'll work.

5. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Say all three of those players are off the board -- a scenario that seems highly unlikely. But if that happens, the Raiders might be tempted to find a trade partner so that they can move back and acquire some extra draft ammunition. Or they could just take Denzel Ward, who would immediately become their best cornerback on the roster. They cut David Amerson. Their first-round pick a year ago, Gareon Conley, missed all but two games in his rookie season. Even after signing Rashaan Melvin in free agency, they could use another starter. Ward is fourth on Prisco's big board.

6. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

OK, but if the Raiders do find a willing trade partner, they could trade back a few spots and fix their defensive tackle problem with Payne, who might be a reach at No. 10, but would definitely be worth it in the teens. Zierlein even compared him to Ndamukong Suh -- you know, the superstar defensive tackle who was supposed to visit Oakland in free agency, but ended up skipping his visit before signing with the Rams. In this scenario, the Raiders trade down to get some more picks and then grab Payne.

7. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Pretty much the same scenario with a different player. Taking Hurst at No. 10 might be a reach, but he'd be good value in the early 20s. Payne is probably the better player, so Hurst is better suited for a scenario that sees the Raiders either trading back twice or trading down farther than expected.

8. Leighton Vander Esch, OLB, Boise State

Another trade down candidate is Leighton Vander Esch, who is an every down linebacker that is capable against both the run and the pass. He check in at No. 12 on Prisco's big board -- only two spots behind Edmunds. So, getting him in the late teens would be tremendous value.

9. Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

One last trade down candidate is Jackson, who isn't as good of a prospect as Ward, but is more than worthy of a look farther down the board. Jackson is 26th on Prisco's prospect rankings, but he did rack up eight picks in his final college season. If the Raiders really want to acquire more picks, Jackson could be a guy they target in the mid-20s. I just don't see the Raiders trading down that far.