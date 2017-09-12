Raiders open as huge favorites in Week 2 vs. Jets

The Oakland Raiders are riding high off an impressive 26-16 road victory over a talented Tennessee Titans team. Now, they get to head back home for their 2017 home opener and will face the New York Jets.

The Jets are coming off a 21-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills in a game where they totaled just 214 total yards and 11 first downs. New York will certainly have their work cut out for them against the high-flying offense of the Raiders, and the opening betting line certainly reflects that.

As Vegas Insider shows, the line on this Week 2 matchup opened with the Raiders as 14-point favorites (-14), and the over/under is set at 43.5 points.

The projected line isn't all that shocking, as the Raiders showed in Week 1 they can get it done on both sides of the ball, while the Jets are considered to be in a rebuild currently.

As far as the total projected points opening at 43.5, that also seems low, as the Raiders can put up points quickly against opponents. It'll be interesting to see how this game plays out, but there's no question that the Silver and Black are expected to wrap up Week 2 with a 2-0 record.