Raiders' owner Mark Davis admits: 'We might be saying, damn!' about the Amari Cooper trade

All the way back in Week 8, the Oakland Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys. In return, they received the Cowboys' 2019 first-round pick. At the time, it seemed like a bit of a steal for the Raiders, given that the Cowboys were 3-4 and Cooper had been struggling for about a year and a half and had only a half-season left on his rookie contract before his fifth-year option kicks in next season.

What's happened since then has made the Cowboys look very good and the Raiders look very bad. Cooper has 40 catches for 642 yards and six touchdowns in six games with the Cowboys, who have won five straight games with him in the fold. (Those figures rank 10th, third, and second in the NFL during that time.) He pretty much single-handedly won them the de facto NFC East title game against the Eagles last week with a 10-catch, 217-yard, three-touchdown performance where he was pretty clearly the best player on the field.

The Cowboys are now 8-5 and look incredibly likely to win the NFC East, which means the pick they gave the Raiders will presumably land in the mid-to-late 20s, rather than potentially in or near the top 10, which is where it was headed at the time of the Cooper deal.

About seven weeks after the trade was made, Raiders owner Mark Davis already appears to be having second thoughts. Or at least, thoughts about having second thoughts sometime down the line.

"In the future, we might be saying, 'Damn!'" Davis said, per the Dallas Morning News. "Because he was a great, great player. We always had the fastest guy on the field no matter what. I think [my dad] would have loved Amari, but it just didn't work out in our system."

Cooper was terrific during his rookie and sophomore seasons in Oakland, but stagnated badly in both 2017 and the early part of this season. He has proven to be a quick study in Dallas, and his presence has opened things up for Dak Prescott as well as fellow receivers Michael Gallup and Cole Beasley, and has given Ezekiel Elliott more room to run as well. The Cowboys still have to sign Cooper to an extension and see him maintain this level of production over the long-term, but the deal is certainly looking better for them than many observers thought it would at the time it was made.