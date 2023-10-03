After three straight losses, you might think that Josh McDaniels would be on the hot seat in Las Vegas, but that does not appear to be the case. McDaniels got a public vote of confidence on Sunday from Raiders owner Mark Davis and he got it in the most bizarre way possible.

During the Raiders' 24-17 loss to the Chargers, a group of Raiders fans got near Davis' box at SoFi Stadium and they very loudly let Davis know that they wanted him to fire McDaniels. Instead of ignoring the fans, Davis vehemently responded by YELLING at the fans to "smarten up" and by essentially letting them know that McDaniels isn't going anywhere.

The video is literally 22 seconds of fans screaming at Davis and trying to convince him to fire McDaniels.

As you can see above, Davis clearly thinks that firing McDaniels would be a horrible idea. Not only does he tell the fans to "smarten up," but he also points to his head multiple times as if to tell the fans they don't know what they're talking about.

On one hand, it's easy to see why Raiders fans are frustrated. McDaniels is just 7-14 since being hired and he's lost six of his past seven games dating to last season. He also drew the ire of fans when he made a bizarre decision to kick a field goal in a Week 3 games where his team was trailing by eight with just minutes to play. The Raiders ended up losing that game 23-18.

Although McDaniels hasn't been great, Davis' mindset is certainly understandable. McDaniels has been on the job for less than one-and-a-half seasons and there's no way Davis is going to fire him after that amount of time. Unless he loses every game for the rest of the season, McDaniels is likely safe through at least the end of the 2024 season, so we might be getting one of these videos every week for the next two seasons.

In a twist, McDaniels will actually be coaching against the man he replaced when the Raiders face the Packers this week. McDaniels replaced Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who went 7-5 during his brief tenure as head coach. Bisaccia was considered for the full-time job after leading the Raiders to the playoffs, but Davis hired McDaniels instead.

After failing to land the Raiders job, Bisaccia ended up in Green Bay as the Packers' special teams coach and he'll be returning to Las Vegas this week when the Raiders play host to the Packers on Monday night. Don't be surprised if someone makes a video where they ask Davis why Bisaccia wasn't hired over McDaniels.