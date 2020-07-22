Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Las Vegas Raiders O/U 7.5 ( 2:01 )

It was a bit surprising that no wide receivers were taken with the first 11 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it wasn't surprising to see the Las Vegas Raiders select the fastest one of the bunch at No. 12 overall. Former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash in NFL combine history last February, as he put up a 4.27-second time. With the Raiders' known fascination with speed, Ruggs appeared to be the perfect prospect for team owner Mark Davis. During a recent interview with The Athletic, Davis confirmed this.

"Henry Ruggs was the player I wanted for the last six months," Davis said. "My dad was always trying to replace Cliff (Branch) with so many different types of guys. ... Speed, speed, speed and we really got away from that the last five, six, seven years. We really didn't have anybody that could run. Nobody could run.

"I watched Henry Ruggs and his speed and quickness and his strength were pretty impressive. And then if you see his baseball highlights, my God. He made some nice tackles on interceptions and he'll block too. He is a complete player. I was just so thrilled that we drafted him. Maybe that's the piece that we haven't had that's Raiders football. You throw it deep the first play and the safety is worried the whole game."

Despite what was considered one of the deepest wide receiver class in NFL history, the Raiders elected for speed other top prospects such as Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb did not possess. During his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ruggs caught 98 passes for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns. Drafting for speed hasn't always been the best course of action for the Raiders, but Ruggs is much more than just a fast athlete. Either way, Davis believes this pick would have made his late father, Al, very proud.

The Raiders are bringing plenty of youth to Las Vegas -- as they have done a great job drafting developing stars on both sides of the ball such as defensive back Johnathan Abram, pass rushers Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell and running back Josh Jacobs. Head coach Jon Gruden is hoping Ruggs can be the kind of weapon that helps take his team to a new level of success.