Just a week after getting him back on the field, the Green Bay Packers will once again be without their star running back. Aaron Jones will be inactive for "Monday Night Football" against the Las Vegas Raiders as he deals with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Raiders star receiver Davante Adams is active despite dealing with a shoulder issue.

The Packers signed Patrick Taylor to the active roster off the practice squad in preparation of playing without Jones, according to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Jones thrashed the Chicago Bears for 127 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 touches back in Week 1, but he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He was held out of Green Bay's next two contests before returning for the team's Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions on "Thursday Night Football."

Jones played a limited role in that game, taking only 35% of the team's snaps and gaining 14 total yards on six touches. Apparently, he emerged with the injury still bothering him. He was limited in practices throughout the past week leading up to Mondays game against Las Vegas, and was ultimately listed as questionable.

Aaron Jones GB • RB • #33 Att 14 Yds 59 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

In Jones' absence, No. 2 back A.J. Dillon struggled badly enough (2.7 yards per carry) that he ended up splitting work with Taylor in Week 3 rather than carrying the load as he had previously when Jones missed time.

The Raiders defense has been extremely vulnerable on the ground and through the air this season, but Jones missing the game obviously hurts the Packers' prospects of finding success -- especially considering that the team will again be without left tackle David Bakhtiari, who underwent yet another knee surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.