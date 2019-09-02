Raiders place Nathan Peterman on IR, but the quarterback battle is not over yet

The Oakland Raiders' backup quarterback battle was decided by default, as Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Nathan Peterman was being placed on injured reserve.

With this move, that means that Mike Glennon is officially the No. 2 quarterback behind Derek Carr. Glennon completed 67.2% of his passes and threw for 491 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions this preseason. After throwing his two picks in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, he seemed to rebound, but still was fairly inconsistent. He dominated during the Raiders' win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 when he threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, but then didn't register another touchdown in the last two preseason games.

Peterman completed 71.4% of his passes and threw for 475 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Like Glennon, Peterman played inconsistently throughout the preseason, but his stats look better than Glennon's on paper.

The former Buffalo Bill stood out during the Raiders' 22-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg, when he threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns, rallying the Silver and Black for their third straight victory.

Ian Rapoport reports that Peterman has a small tear in a non-supporting ligament in his elbow, which is why he landed on IR.

The Raiders further complicated their quarterback room by claiming former Packers backup DeShone Kizer off of waivers on Sunday. The former Notre Dame star threw for 273 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions this preseason, and also got some action against the Raiders in Week 3. In that matchup, he threw for just 24 yards with one interception while he was sacked three times.

The Raiders weren't expected to keep three quarterbacks on roster, but now they technically have four. Peterman could be promoted to the active roster after eight weeks, but it's unclear if Oakland will do that and who they would cut if they decide to make that move.

Glennon may be currently slated as the No. 2 quarterback, but it's clear that this battle is not yet over.