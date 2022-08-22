A pretty big name could be hitting the open market before the NFL preseason comes to a close. The Raiders are planning to release veteran running back Kenyan Drake, according to NFL Media. Drake, 28, has been caught in a crowded backfield in Las Vegas that also includes starter Josh Jacobs, Brandon Bolden and rookie Zamir White.

A third-round in the 2016 NFL Draft, Drake spent his first two-plus seasons in Miami before he was traded to Arizona during the 2019 season. He stayed in Arizona for the 2020 season before joining the Raiders for the 2021 campaign. He tallied over 1,000 all-purpose yards each year from 2018-20 despite playing for three different teams over that span.

As a member of the Cardinals in 2020, Drake set career-highs with 955 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. A solid receiver, Drake has 199 career receptions and seven career touchdown receptions. Drake appeared in 12 games last 2021 before suffering a broken right ankle that prematurely ended his season.

Releasing Drake now would allow him extra time to land on another 53-man roster before the start of the regular season. Despite last year's injury, Drake will surely attract attention should he end up on the open market sometime over the next week. One team that may express interest in him is the Ravens, who employ a run-heavy offensive system. In Baltimore, Drake would add depth and insurance to a backfield that includes J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who are both coming back from season-ending injuries.