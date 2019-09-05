Raiders reportedly 'planning to suspend' Antonio Brown after incident between WR and GM Mike Mayock

The Oakland Raiders probably regret their investment into Antonio Brown already, given that the team is "planning to suspend" their star wide receiver before the season even begins after he got into some kind of incident/altercation/heated argument with GM Mike Mayock, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brown was recently fined by the Raiders for missing practice and the team included in the letter to Brown that he was running up against a situation where he could behave in a manner that would qualify as "conduct detrimental to the team."

As I noted on Twitter at the time (and was in the process of writing when this news broke, naturally), the language in that letter could absolutely be a set up to suspend Brown for up to four games and to void the guarantees in his contract.

Read it: Mayock is telling Brown that future behavior could create a situation in which the Raiders use language in their team policy and in the CBA to take action against Brown.

Antonio Brown posts his displeasure with fines from #Raiders pic.twitter.com/0OMhdwFu7K — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 4, 2019

The CBA specifically allows the Raiders to suspend him for four games and to fine him four game checks as a result of conduct detrimental to the team.

Suffice to say that Brown has met the minimum threshold for any such suspension. Take away the fact he froze his feet so badly in a cryotherapy chamber that his start to the season was in jeopardy -- he has skipped multiple practices, reportedly gone AWOL from the Raiders, created a huge distraction with multiple grievances about his helmet and most recently posted a fine letter from his GM on social media.

He then decided to get in an argument WITH HIS GM over said fine letter and the posting on social media. It's a perfect storm of disaster and it makes guys like Terrell Owens look calm by comparison.

The other thing that could happen, that the Raiders like here? They can void the guarantees in his contract by suspending him for conduct detrimental, based on language in his contract. That would mean a loss of 2020 guarantees and the Raiders potentially going after his signing bonus.

It has been a windy road for Brown from Pittsburgh to Oakland over the last several months and we broke it all down earlier this offseason. Stay tuned for more details -- this is a developing story.