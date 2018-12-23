Raiders playing home games in London next season not being considered as an option

As the Raiders look for options to play home games in 2019 following the lawsuit from the city of Oakland, leagues sources tell CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora that playing multiple international games is not currently a possibility.

According to those sources, the Raiders playing their "home" games in London next season – or a combination of London and Mexico City – is not being considered as an option, despite a Fox Sports report that the team is discussing London as a temporary home for 2019 until their scheduled relocation to a new Las Vegas stadium in 2020.

No expansion of international play beyond what the league has already announced has been discussed.

The NFL announced the home teams for international games for the 2019 season during the league meetings earlier this month. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will each host a game outside the United States next season. Four of those games will be played in London, including two at Wembley Stadium and two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Mexico City staging another game. The NFL said full details of matchups and locations will be confirmed at a later date.

A league source said those plans have not changed.

The most likely solutions for the Raiders in 2019 at this point are sharing the 49ers stadium in Santa Clara, or playing at AT&T ballpark, home of the MLB's San Francisco Giants.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that other owners have brought up the idea of playing in London to the Raiders and the owners seem to support the move. The Raiders would need significant support from the NFL's 31 other owners for the option to be a real possibility.